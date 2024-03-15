Multan Sultans has made it to the fourth successive final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets and sealed the birth for the final of PSL 2024. With an all-round performance, Multan Sultans had control of the match from the start. Usama Mir was awarded the Player of the Match for his top-notch bowling as he just conceded 16 runs and even took two wickets. Yasir Khan scored a half-century that helped Multan Sultans. Peshawar Zalmi will now face the winner of Eliminator 1. Chris Jordan Bowls a Cracking Yorker To Dismiss Babar Azam During Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 Qualifier Match (Watch Video).

Multan Sultans Beat Peshawar Zalmi by Seven Wickets

🏏 INTO THE #HBLPSL9 FINAL 🏏



Multan Sultans reign supreme with an emphatic win in the Qualifier 💪#KhulKeKhel | #MSvPZ pic.twitter.com/uK82eiT8iC— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 14, 2024

