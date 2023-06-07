Mohammed Siraj has been one of the frontline seam bowling options for India since his Test debut in Australia in 2020. He impressed previously in England, Australia and South Africa and has been India's one of the reliable spearhead. He lives up to the expectation as he gives India their first breakthrough. He takes the ball away from Usman Khawaja, who has been Australia's one of the in-form batsmen batters to nick one behind to wicketkeeper KS Bharat.

Usman Khawaja Wicket Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

