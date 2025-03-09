Varun Chakaravarthy castled Glenn Phillips with a sensational delivery during the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai on March 9. The mystery spinner continued to assert his dominance in the IND vs NZ final as he bowled a googly and Glenn Phillips misread the delivery as he opted to play a cut shot. But the right-hander missed the delivery instead with the ball going on to crash into the stumps. This was a massive wicket as Glenn Phillips is known for his aggressive style of batting, was dismissed for 34 runs off 52 deliveries, a knock that included two fours and one six. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Wave at Each Other During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy Final, Couple's Adorable Moment Goes Viral (See Pic and Video).

Varun Chakaravarthy Castles Glenn Phillips

Beauty is an understatement! 😍🙌🏻#GlennPhillips had no answers to #VarunChakaravarthy's vicious googly! 👍🏻#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar FINAL 👉 #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 & Sports18-1! 📺📱 Start Watching FREE on JioHotstar:… pic.twitter.com/YGiL7KgJhm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 9, 2025

