Venkatesh Iyer has come in as an impact player for Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings on Saturday, April 1. The left-hander replaced Varun Chakaravarthy. Chakaravarthy had a good outing in the first innings, conceding just 26 runs off his four overs and taking one wicket.Floodlight Failure Delays Start of Second Innings in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 Match.

Venkatesh Iyer Becomes KKR's First Impact Player

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)