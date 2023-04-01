The second innings of the Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 has been delayed due to a floodlight failure at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. The lights are slowly starting to flicker on and the players in the middle are made to wait to resume action. Punjab Kings, meanwhile, are making use of this time to have a discussion while the KKR openers Mandeep Singh and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are waiting. Balls Flying All Over! Virat Kohli's Shots in Training Makes RCB Captain Faf du Plessis Cautious During IPL 2023 Interview (Watch Video).

Play Stopped Due to Floodlight Failure

Play has been stopped due to a floodlight failure. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)