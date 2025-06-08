The seventh match of the inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League is scheduled to be played between NECO Master Blaster and Nagpur Heroz on Sunday, June 8. The NECO Master Blaster vs Nagpur Heroz VPL 2025 clash will be hosted at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur. The clash will begin at 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025. Hence, fans can watch the inaugural edition of the VPL 2025 matches live telecast on the DD Sports TV channels. Indian audiences can watch the live streaming of the inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League on Waves OTT App and website. JioHotstar app and website will also live stream the VPL 2025 matches. The FanCode app and website also have the official rights to showcase the live streaming of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 men's matches, but will require INR 15 worth match pass for fans to watch the NECO Master Blaster vs Nagpur Heroz Vidarbha Pro T20 League clash. Indian Cricketer Rinku Singh Gets Engaged To MP Priya Saroj, Couple Exchanges Rings At Grand Ceremony In Lucknow (Watch Video).

NECO Master Blaster vs Nagpur Heroz Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025

It's Heroz vs Masters today. Let's see who conquers the ground tonight! ⚡ Watch them live at 7:45 PM, in Jamtha Stadium, Nagpur #VidarbhaProT20League #NagpurHeroz #NecoMasterBlaster pic.twitter.com/h88ynSPYAR — Vidarbha Pro T20 League (@vidarbhaprot20) June 8, 2025

