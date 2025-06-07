VPL 2025 Points Table: Four teams - Pagariya Strikers, NECO Master Blaster, Bharat Rangers, and Orange Tigers - have all qualified for the playoffs of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025. Strikers qualified as VPL 2025 table toppers, remaining undefeated while others have lost at least two games each. Nagpur Titans are the only team without a win, with one match remaining. You can check the full standings of VPL 2025 below. On Which TV Channel Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch VPL Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

The inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League will see 18 matches in the 10-day men's T20 event. The VPL 2025 tournament will be played at the VCA Jamtha Stadium. Vidarbha Cricket Association is organising the VPL tournament. The VCA has appointed Indian speedster Umesh Yadav and legendary women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami as official brand ambassadors of the inaugural edition of the showpiece event.

VPL 2025 Points Table

Position Teams Played Wins Losses No Result NRR Points 1 Pagariya Strikers (Q) 4 4 0 0 1.064 8 2 NECO Master Blaster (Q) 5 3 2 0 0.282 6 3 Bharat Rangers (Q) 4 2 2 0 0.959 4 4 Orange Tigers (Q) 4 2 2 0 -0.792 4 5 Nagpur Heroz 5 1 3 1 -0.659 3 6 Nagpur Titans 4 0 3 1 -1.317 1

(Last updated after Pagariya Strikers vs NECO Master Blaster VPL 2025)

(Q stands for Qualification)

The Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 will see a round-robin format. All six sides will face each other to win the elusive title. The top four sides in the inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League will secure spots in the semifinals. The winner of the semifinals will play the grand finale. Apart from the opening fixture and the final, the remaining matches of the VPL 2025 will see doubleheaders in Nagpur.

