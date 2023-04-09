Vijay Shankar scored a 21-ball half-century, while Sai Sudharsan struck his second consecutive fifty as Gujarat Titans posted 204/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 9. Sudharsan scored his third IPL fifty and controlled Gujarat's innings after they lost Wriddhiman Saha. Shankar on the other hand, blazed his way to his fourth IPL fifty, hitting free-flowing shots. The Tamil Nadu veteran struck five sixes and four fours to provide Gujarat's innings with some late impetus, which saw them post a mammoth total. Shubman Gill Completes 2000 Runs in IPL, Achieves Feat During GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Match.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Innings Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)