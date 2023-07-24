Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell's wife Vini Raman is currently pregnant and the couple will be blessed with a child soon. She shared pictures from her baby shower giving glimpses in 'Valaikaappu', an Indian traditional way of seeking blessings during baby shower. Vini Shared the picture of her bangles on Instagram with the caption, 'Blessing baby Maxwell the traditional way'.

Vini Raman Shares Glimpse of Her Traditional Tamil Baby Shower

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vini Maxwell (@vini.raman)

