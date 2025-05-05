Indian Premier League is like a festival in India. Cricket fans are ready to do anything to see their favourite team win. One such incident was spotted in a prank pulled by social media influencer Sarthak Sachdeva. Sarthak prepared posters with QR code and wrote on them 'Donate Rs 10 for RCB Goodluck'. He planted the posters all over a city and waited to see how fans react. Fans actually started spotting the posters and scanned the QR code to donate. Sarthak ended up with INR 1200 at the end of the day. Fans were surprised that how far they can go to wish the best for their team and the video went viral on social media. Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter to Hit 8500 or More Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Social Media Influencer Sarthak Sachdeva Plays Prank With RCB Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarthak Sachdeva (@sarthaksachdevva)

