The Indian cricket team players hoisted the national flag on the occasion of the country's 75th Independence Day, ahead of the fourth day of the second Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

See the video here:

On the occasion of India's Independence Day, #TeamIndia members came together to hoist the flag 🇮🇳 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TuypNY5hjU — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2021

