Virat Kohli has joined team India's practice a day later after they reached Bengaluru for the 3rd T20I against Afghanistan. He travelled from Mumbai to Bengaluru on January 16 and joined Team India training. During the practice session Kohli was spotted with Rishabh Pant who is currently in rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru and visited Team India's practice on Tuesday. Fans loved the duo together after so many days and made it viral on social media. Ram Temple Inauguration: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Receive Invitation for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya (See Pic).

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant Spotted Together at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Virat Kohli and Rishabh pant at Chinnaswamy Stadium 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/VnjwvBOnTo — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 16, 2024

