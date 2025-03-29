Royal Challengers Bengaluru players were spotted grooving to the beats of the famous song "Run it Up" by rapper Hanumankind, dancing and celebrating in style after their dominant 50-run victory against southern rivals Chennai Super Kings in the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match. The one RCB player spotted enjoying, and dancing to the beats most was none other than the all-time highest run scorer of the Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli. Other RCB players, including foreigners like Phil Salt, were also seen enjoying the moment after the mammoth win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after 17 years. RCB Defeat CSK After 17 Years at Chepauk in IPL; Rajat Patidar, Bowlers Shine As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure Dominant Victory Over Chennai Super Kings.

RCB Players Dancing After Win in CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match:

