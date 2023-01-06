Indian cricketer Virat Kohli visited Baba Naeem Karoli's ashram in Vrindavan with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. The Indian cricketer and his wife were seen praying with their daughter. Similar to most of the senior cricketers, Kohli has been rested from the ongoing IND vs SL T20I series. Hence the former Indian captain is currently using this time to stay with his family. A video featuring Kohli, Anushka and their daughter Vamika has now started to surface on the internet. Virat Kohli Celebrates New Year’s Eve With Anushka Sharma, Shares Pictures of Dinner Date From Dubai.

Virat Kohli Praying With Anushka Sharma and Vamika

Most beautiful video on internet today of virat kohli family pic.twitter.com/YngwtazJ0r — leishaa ✨ (@katyxkohli17) January 5, 2023

