Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma continue to give us major couple goals, don't they? The famous couple is currently in Dubai, celebrating the New Year and were out on a dinner date. Taking to social media, Kohli shared snaps of their doting dinner date and wished fans as they rang in 2023. Kohli has been rested for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, which starts on January 3. MS Dhoni, Daughter Ziva Have a ‘Starry’ Start to 2023, Wife Sakshi Shares Adorable Video on New Year’s Day.

Virat Kohli's Dinner Date with Anushka Sharma:

