Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were gifted with Manchester City jerseys by the club as they attended the FA Cup 2022-23 final at Wembley Stadium in London. The famous couple were in attendance at the stadium as Manchester City beat Manchester United in the final to claim the trophy, with Ilkay Gungodan scoring a brace. Manchester City shared a video of the two being interviewed, where both Kohli and Anushka shared their thoughts on the experience of watching the match. 'Buy One Get One Free' Shubman Gill Wearing Virat Kohli’s Hoodie? Fans Left Guessing.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Presented With Manchester City Jerseys

Look who joined us for the #FACup final! 👀@imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma were cheering us on at Wembley this weekend 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bh70mEIUx0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 5, 2023

