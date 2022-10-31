Virat Kohli was unhappy with a fan's behaviour and has asked for privacy in an Instagram video. A fan entered the Indian cricketer's hotel room and posted a clip of his belongings when he wasn't present. The 33-year-old was not happy and has asked for his and other athletes' privacy to be respected.

Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)