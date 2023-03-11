Virat Kohli achieved another milestone when he crossed 4,000 Test runs at home during Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and Australia. The former Indian captain became the fifth Indian batter to cross the landmark. He now is part of an elite list, which features the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, among others. Rohit Sharma Becomes Sixth Indian Batter to Score 17,000 International Runs, Joins Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli Among Others With Milestone Achieved During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023.

Virat Kohli Completes 4000 Test Runs in India

Fifth Indian to Achieve Feat

Virat Kohli with the best average on this list. pic.twitter.com/40bndobOVs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 11, 2023

