Australian fans continued to boo Virat Kohli during the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test, this time, calling him a 'wanker'. Videos that have gone viral on social media on December 28 showed fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) showed fans chanting 'Kohli is a wanker' in unison as he was fielding near the boundary. 'Wanker' is a slang used to refer to a despicable and disgraceful person. A similar thing happened interestingly on December 28, in 2018 as well and Kohl then had issued a response as well. Virat Kohli has been one of the talking points of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test in Melbourne after he had a physical altercation with debutant Sam Konstas on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: Virat Kohli Jeered at MCG After Dismissal; Turns Around for Short Standoff With Fans (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Called 'Wanker' by Australian Fans

Australian Fans Boo Virat Kohli With Chant

