Virat Kohli hardly fails to entertain his fans in an interesting moment, celebrated after hitting his first boundary, which came after he had faced 80 deliveries on Day 2 of the India vs West Indies 1st Test in Dominica. Kohli found it tough to get going and was able to score his runs through singles and twos up until the 109th over, bowled by Jomel Warrican. The right-hander pounced on a juicy delivery, fifth ball of the over, outside the off-stump and played one of his conventional drives through extra cover, which raced to the fence. After hitting what was his first boundary of the innings, Kohli was seen all smiles and celebrated by punching the air, the video of which has gone viral. Virat Kohli Completes 8500 Test Runs, Surpasses Virender Sehwag To Become Fifth-Highest Run-Scorer for India in Longest Format During IND vs WI 1st Test 2023.

Virat Kohli Celebrates His First Boundary

The way Virat Kohli was celebrating his first boundary after 80 balls would be the moment of the day for me.🤍pic.twitter.com/x3UmrYumrs — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) July 13, 2023

