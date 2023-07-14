Virat Kohli continued to scale greater heights as he has now surpassed Virender Sehwag to become the fifth-highest run-scorer for India in Test cricket, achieving this feat on Day 2 of the India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023. Kohli also completed 8500 runs in Test cricket. The star batter has not been in the best of forms in recent times but has achieved this remarkable feat, in yet another addition to his long list of milestones in the sport. Yashasvi Jaiswal Hugs Rohit Sharma While Celebrating Century on Debut During IND vs WI 1st Test 2023, Video Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli Completes 8500 Test Runs

The Test career of Virat Kohli. - A legend! pic.twitter.com/MPt5U5vHXQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 13, 2023

Virat Kohli Surpasses Virender Sehwag

Virat Kohli has surpassed Virender Sehwag to become India's 5th highest run scorer in Test cricket. pic.twitter.com/8ECkbusnBS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 13, 2023

