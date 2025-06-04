After a wait of long 18 years, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the Indian Premier League. They won the IPL 2025 by beating Punjab Kings in the final by 6 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After the match, the presenters caught an emotional Virat Kohli who reflected on his journey with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He said' I have given the time my youth, my prime and my experience'. He admitted that when the moment finally came, it was an 'unbelievable feeling'. Fans loved the moment and his words and made the video viral on social media. AB de Villiers Hugs Virat Kohli After RCB Win First Indian Premier League Title Beating PBKS in IPL 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Reflects On His Journey With RCB

🗣🗣 My heart is for Bangalore, my soul is for Bangalore...this is the team I will play for until the last day that I play the IPL. 🎥 Virat Kohli, straight from the heart as a #TATAIPL champion ❤#RCBvPBKS | #Final | #TheLastMile | @imVkohli | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/4UI4yNKLuB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 3, 2025

