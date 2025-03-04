India national cricket team ace batter Virat Kohli achieved a huge milestone in his international career. The Indian stalwart became the first player to smash 1000 or more runs in ICC Knockout matches till now. Virat Kohli achieved this historic feat during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash against the Australia national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 4. Earlier, Virat Kohli shattered the elite Shikhar Dhawan's record of most runs by an Indian in ICC Champions Trophy history. Virat Kohli Becomes Leading Run-Getter in Champions Trophy History for India, Shatters Shikhar Dhawan’s Record During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match.

Virat Kohli Becomes First Player to Hit 1000 Runs in ICC Knockout Matches

