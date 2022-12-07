Virat Kohli opened the innings for India after eight years in ODI cricket but his stay at the crease was short-lived with Ebadot Hossain dismissing him for just five runs. Kohli tried to pull a delivery from Hossain but ended up bottom-edging it onto the stumps. The whole crowd was elated after Kohli's stumps were rattled as Hossain celebrated the wicket. You can watch video of the dismissal here. Umran Malik Cleans Up Najmul Hossain Shanto with 151 kmph Delivery, Off Stump Goes Cartwheeling! (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli Dismissal Video in IND vs BAN 2nd ODI:

