Indian are all set to play Australia in the final of the World Test Champions 2023. The match will take place at the Oval, London between June 7-11. Ahead of that, most of the Indian players, including Virat Kohli has already reached England. Now taking to Instagram, Kohli shared a story of him wearing the new training kit of the Indian team. "When in England," Kohli captioned the Instgaram story. Virat Kohli Gears Up Ahead of ICC WTC 2023 Final Clash Against Australia (See Pics).

Virat Kohli Dons India’s New Training Kit

King Kohli in the new Adidas Training Kit pic.twitter.com/4jNSIktMVu — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2023

Virat Kohli Shares Picture of Himself in India’s New Training Kit

Virat Kohli's Instagram Story (Image Credits - Instagram/@virat.kohli)

