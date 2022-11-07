Former Indian captain Virat Kohli recently celebrated his 34th birthday on November 5. But the celebrations continued for a long time. A video from India vs Zimbabwe match during ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has gone viral on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. It shows the star Indian cricketer smiling to his fans, who are enthusiastically singing the “Happy Birthday” song to him. Virat Kohli can be seen folding his hands and is almost like “bas ho gaya bas” (that’s enough) near the boundary lines. India won the match against Zimbabwe by 71 runs and advanced to the semi-finals where they will play England on November 10. Virat Kohli Celebrates 34th Birthday With Teammates in Australia, BCCI Shares Celebration Video.

Watch Video of Virat Kohli Interacting With His Fans:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)