Some images have gone viral on social media where star cricketers Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were seen sharing a light-hearted moment in the dressing room as players wait for rain to stop in Bengaluru during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League 2025 match on April 18. The picture has now gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, Bengaluru are ranked third, whereas Punjab are placed fourth in the IPL 2025 standings. Bengaluru Weather Live: Get Rain Forecast for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer Interact During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer Share a Laugh in Dressing Room

We have started to lose overs now pic.twitter.com/mLrjQaYBPq — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) April 18, 2025

