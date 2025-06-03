Virat Kohli couldn't get going in the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kohli didn't get much strike in the powerplay as RCB were batting first. But in the middle overs he slowed down and couldn't enforce the strike rate. Although he had runs under his belt (43 off 35), it didn't come in the right pace and Kohli had to depart without making it big. Fans were disappointed too and took to social media to share funny memes. Virat Kohli Shatters Shikhar Dhawan's Record of Most Fours in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final.
Kohli Entry, Kohli Out
kohli entry kohli out pic.twitter.com/sKXanaNveM
— Keshu (@keshuu_17) June 3, 2025
I Wasn't Aware of Your Game
I wasn't aware of your game Virat Kohli 😂🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7fkqnxyIdT
— Veer (@WorshipRohit) June 3, 2025
Virat Kohli 35 Ball 4 Runs
Virat Kohli 35 ball 43 runs 😭#RCBvPBKS #IPLFinals pic.twitter.com/UUwokuNnmO
— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) June 3, 2025
Kohli
kohli pic.twitter.com/FAWOG2kXUA
— y (@lokkeshx0_) June 3, 2025
PBKS to Kohli
PBKS to Kohli rightnow-pic.twitter.com/9muVQnIGyN
— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) June 3, 2025
Kohli Bro Pls
Kohli bro pls pic.twitter.com/omY4pto5WO
— Crazy Cricket Memes (@CrazyCricMemes) June 3, 2025
Kohli Out
kohli out #RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/JBFfS7hu2q
— Keshu (@keshuu_17) June 3, 2025
Kohli Bro Tried Very Hard
Kohli bro tried very hard for RCB🤧: 43(35) pic.twitter.com/Zp34fkUNqL
— Honest Kohli Fan™💚❤️ (@KingEra_18) June 3, 2025
