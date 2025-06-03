Virat Kohli couldn't get going in the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kohli didn't get much strike in the powerplay as RCB were batting first. But in the middle overs he slowed down and couldn't enforce the strike rate. Although he had runs under his belt (43 off 35), it didn't come in the right pace and Kohli had to depart without making it big. Fans were disappointed too and took to social media to share funny memes. Virat Kohli Shatters Shikhar Dhawan's Record of Most Fours in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final.

Kohli Entry, Kohli Out

kohli entry kohli out pic.twitter.com/sKXanaNveM — Keshu (@keshuu_17) June 3, 2025

I Wasn't Aware of Your Game

I wasn't aware of your game Virat Kohli 😂🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7fkqnxyIdT — Veer (@WorshipRohit) June 3, 2025

Virat Kohli 35 Ball 4 Runs

Kohli

PBKS to Kohli

PBKS to Kohli rightnow-pic.twitter.com/9muVQnIGyN — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) June 3, 2025

Kohli Bro Pls

Kohli bro pls pic.twitter.com/omY4pto5WO — Crazy Cricket Memes (@CrazyCricMemes) June 3, 2025

Kohli Out

Kohli Bro Tried Very Hard

Kohli bro tried very hard for RCB🤧: 43(35) pic.twitter.com/Zp34fkUNqL — Honest Kohli Fan™💚❤️ (@KingEra_18) June 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)