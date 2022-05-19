Virat Kohli gifted one of his cricket bats to Rashid Khan ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2022 match against Gujarat Titans. Rashid Khan thanked the RCB star for the gift and shared the video where he was examining the bat and taking a stance with it.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid Khan (@rashid.khan19)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)