Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were involved in an interesting incident at the final ball ahead of the lunch of the IND vs BAN Test, day 2. After flicking Mehidy Hasan Miraz's final delivery to mid-on, Kohli wanted a quick single and ran down to the middle of the pitch. Pant however was clearly not interested and sent Kohli back. The former Indian captain somehow managed to return back with a desperate dive. Following this, Kohli looked angry and stared at his partner, Rishabh Pant. IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming Online and Telecast: When and Where to Watch Indian Premier League Mini-Auction for Free?

Kohli Saved by a Desperate Dive

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)