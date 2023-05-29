Virat Kohli was spotted entering the training ground, donning Team India's new Adidas training kit ahead of the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia. The star batter has had a prolific time in IPL 2023 and would want to carry that form into this crucial contest. India had earlier made it to the inaugural WTC final, where they lost to New Zealand. Virat Kohli Dons India’s New Training Kit Ahead of ICC WTC 2023 Final Against Australia; Shares Picture on Instagram.

Virat Kohli Hits Practice Session

Virat Kohli in the practice session ahead of WTC Final - The King is getting ready for final. pic.twitter.com/vkRHND2ti7 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 29, 2023

Indian Cricket Team's Instagram Story

Virat Kohli (Photo credit: Instagram @indiancricketteam)

