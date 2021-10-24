Indian captain Virat Kohli scored his 29th T20I fifty while batting for India against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 24. This was also his third fifty-plus score in four T20I World Cup matches against Pakistan. India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16: Catch Live Score Updates, Commentary and Full Scorecard of IND vs PAK Cricket Match

The Indian skipper leading from the front on the big occasion 👏#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | https://t.co/UqPKN2ouME pic.twitter.com/NllRDJMH9a — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 24, 2021

