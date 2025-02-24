Virat Kohli kissed his wedding ring after his 51st ODI century helped India register a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, February 23. The star batter played some breathtaking shots and anchored the run chase as the India national cricket team achieved a 242-run target in 42.3 overs to win both their matches in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 so far. After hitting the ball for a boundary to help India win the match and also get his 51st ODI century, Virat Kohli took out the wedding ring he wore as a locket on a chain around his neck and kissed it. The video of the same has gone viral. Anushka Sharma Posts Adorable Instagram Story for Virat Kohli After Star Batter's 51st ODI Century Helps India Beat Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (See Pic).

Virat Kohli Kisses Wedding Ring

Greatest men ever to walk this earth pic.twitter.com/WnTuac7gbU — Krish (@CJMFLiX) February 23, 2025

Virat Kohli Celebrates By Kissing His Wedding Ring

Virat Kohli never forgets to kiss his wedding ring given by Anushka Sharma after his milestones 🥹🫶 pic.twitter.com/eYdlOuYGi8 — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) February 23, 2025

