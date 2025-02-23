Anushka Sharma posted an adorable Instagram story for Virat Kohli after the India national cricket team star's 51st ODI century helped the Men in Blue beat Pakistan by six wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. In one of the most-awaited matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the India national cricket team registered their emphatic six-wicket win over the Pakistan national cricket team and almost sealed a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals. Virat Kohli has been receiving criticism for his poor form in the past few months but he answered his detractors in some style. After the match, the Bollywood star shared a picture of Virat Kohli winking at the camera after the match while showing a 'thumbs-up'. IND vs PAK Memes Go Viral After Virat Kohli's 51st ODI Century Helps India Beat Pakistan by Six Wickets in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story for Virat Kohli

Screengrab of Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story

Anushka Sharma's Instagram story for Virat Kohli (Photo credit: Instagram @anushkasharma)

