Virat Kohli was overwhelmed with emotion as RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) won the IPL 2025 title, beating Punjab Kings by six runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3. He had waited for 18 years and finally has his hands on the one trophy that has eluded him all throughout his career. Virat Kohli was seen breaking down after the match and had exchanged a warm hug with his wife Anushka Sharma. After RCB were handed the IPL 2025 trophy, Virat Kohli kissed it and celebrated the triumph with all his teammates and support staff. Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers Celebrate With IPL 2025 Trophy After RCB Win First Indian Premier League Title (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Kisses IPL 2025 Trophy

