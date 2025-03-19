The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season will commence with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. Ahead of the match, Virat Kohli, Liam Livingstone and other RCB cricketers were spotted leaving for the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata ahead of the match against KKR. They will have two days for preparation before taking on KKR in the season opener. Virat Kohli Receives Superstar-Like Welcome in 'RCB Unbox' Event, Fans Continue to Chant 'Kohli! Kohli!' on Arrival of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Legend Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli, Liam Livingstone and Other RCB Cricketers Reach Kolkata

