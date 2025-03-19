Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend Virat Kohli received superstar-like greetings from the fans during the "RCB Unbox" event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2025. The all-time highest run scorer of the Indian Premier League when introduced to the crowd, received an electric atmosphere. The side started to chant out his surname real loud "Kohli! Kohli!" from the very moment he was introduced. The moment was captured in a video and posted on RCB's official social media handle "X", terming their former captain as "precious". Most Runs in IPL: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, A Look at Top 10 Highest Run-Scorers in Indian Premier League Ahead of 2025 Edition.

Virat Kohli's Introduction in RCB Unbox Event Ahead of IPL 2025:

ನಮ್ಮ RCBಯ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆ 🥹 ನಮ್ಮ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಬೆಂಕಿ 🔥 Just hear the crowd. 🤯 This man is precious. Protect him at all costs 🥹#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBUnbox pic.twitter.com/Oj1wHWwQj4 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2025

