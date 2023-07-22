West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva's mother and Virat Kohli shared a lovely moment as the cricketer's mom hugged Virat and kissed him as she met him after the Day 2's play during the India vs West Indies 2nd Test at Trinidad. The day before Joshua and Virat exchanged a fun banter when Joshua revealed his mother is a big fan and would want him to get his hundred. Now, he shares the story of how Virat Kohli met his mother and shared an emotional moment. He said Virat 'made her day'. West Indies Wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s Mother Hugs and Kisses Virat Kohli, Gets Emotional After Meeting Him on Sidelines of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Joshua Da Silva Reveals How His Mother Felt After Meeting Virat Kohli

