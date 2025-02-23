Virat Kohli shines in another India vs Pakistan tie as he scored a sensational century in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 encounter in Dubai. Kohli came in at a rather comfortable situation when India had a stable start chasing 242. He controlled the middle overs as he does and comfortably took India over the finishing line. Due to his century, he was awarded the player of the match award. Virat Kohli Scores His 51st Century in ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli Named Player of the Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)