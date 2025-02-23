India national cricket team veteran batter Virat Kohli slammed his 51st century in ODI cricket. The great batter achieved this milestone during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against the Pakistan national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. The right-handed batter reached the glorious milestone in XX deliveries. Kohli's 51st ODI century came while chasing 242 runs against arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket team. During the match, Kohli also became the fastest batter to hit 14,000 runs in ODI cricket. Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Batter To Reach 14000 Runs in ODIs, Shatters Sachin Tendulkar’s Record During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

