Indian batsman Virat Kohli has reached Chennai and joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp. Ahead of the inaugural CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match, Virat has begun to practice and was seen doing drills on the ground. Kohli has been out of competitive cricket since January 2024 and missed the five-match Test series against England due to the birth of his baby boy. Virat Kohli Fever Hits Delhi As Fans Chant ‘Kohli, Kohli’ After RCB Win WPL 2024 Title

Virat Kohli Returns to Training

