Virat Kohli was seen playing sweep and reverse sweep shots in the nets after day 1 of the India vs Australia 1st Test 2023 in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9. The star Indian batter faced spinners during training as he geared up to face the Australian duo of Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy when he bats captain Rohit Sharma gave the side a solid start.'Indiranagar Ka Gunda' Netizens React After Video of Rahul Dravid Aggressively Celebrating Usman Khawaja's Wicket During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023 Goes Viral!.

Virat Kohli Plays Sweep and Reverse Sweep Shots:

With his sheer, awe-inspiring talent, watching @imVkohli feels like an absolute privilege - whether that’s on the field or the nets! 💙 Tune-in to the 1st Mastercard #INDvAUS Test 9 AM onwards | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar.#BelieveInBlue #TestByFire pic.twitter.com/vWudAF3Zyh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 10, 2023

