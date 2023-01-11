Indian batter Virat Kohli made a brilliant start to 2023. He slammed his 45th ODI century in the IND vs SL 1st ODI at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati yesterday, January 10. With Kohli's hundred, India put up 373-7 after being asked to bat first. In reply, Sri Lanka could only manage to reach 306-8. India registered a 67 runs victory and Virat Kohli was named man of the match for his fantastic century. Taking to Twitter, the former Indian captain has shared a post about India's victory. Virat Kohli, Bowlers Star As India Defy Dasun Shanaka’s Fightback To Beat Sri Lanka by 67 Runs in 1st ODI 2023, Take 1–0 Series Lead.

Virat Kohli Reacts After 45th ODI Century

A step in the right direction. Great win.🙌 pic.twitter.com/WKQK7LmVsJ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 10, 2023

