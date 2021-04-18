Virat Kohli Reacts on RCB's Win Over KKR

What a special evening, today. 3 out of 3 wins & my debut for this amazing franchise 13 years ago, on this day. Thank you to each one of you for your love & support. ❤️@RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/fTLoVsNbU3 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)