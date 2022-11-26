Superstar cricketer Virat Kohli takes a dive in the sea of nostalgia as he recalls his memorable knock against Pakistan in the first of India's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign. In his social media post, Virat posted a picture of the innings in his social media handles and night of October 23 a blessed night and a moment that will be special in his heart. He added that he never felt energy like that in any cricket game before. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Pack a Casual Punch As They Return to Mumbai From Uttarakhand Vacay (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli Recalls Special Innings Against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup:

October 23rd 2022 will always be special in my heart. Never felt energy like that in a cricket game before. What a blessed evening that was 💫🙏 pic.twitter.com/rsil91Af7a — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 26, 2022

