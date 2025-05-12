In a major development, Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket, on May 12. There had been reports doing the rounds that Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI of his decision to retire from the format prior to the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series and he has now officially announced it. The former India National Cricket Team captain took to Instagram to share an emotional note where he made the announcement to step away from the longest format of the game. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever...I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile..." a part of his note read. Virat Kohli had made his Test debut in 2011 and has scored 9230 runs in the format, with 30 centuries. Shubman Gill-Rishabh Pant Duo Set To Take Charge of Indian Test Team, BCCI Silent on Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli Announces Retirement From Test Cricket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)