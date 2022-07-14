There's some good news for fans as Virat Kohli has returned to training ahead of the 2nd ODI against England on July 14, Thursday at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Kohli, who missed out on the 1st ODI due to a groin injury, thus looks set to return to the side as he seemed to have gained full fitness.

See Pics:

Virat Kohli warming up in the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI against England.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/BgDquilIOz — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2022

