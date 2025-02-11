Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh and other stars of the India national cricket team arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025, which is scheduled to take place on February 12. The Men in Blue have already won the ODI series against England by gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead, thanks to Rohit Sharma's scintillating century in Cuttack where the side chased down a 305-run target. India's preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are on track and Rohit Sharma and co will now look to register a clean sweep, something that will give them a world of confidence heading into the marquee competition. The IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 will also be the first time the India national cricket team will play an ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium since the heartbreaking 2023 World Cup final loss. 'Score the Ultimate Century' Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Other Indian Cricketers Urge Fans to Join Hands For Organ Donation Initiative at Ahmedabad During IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Team India Stars Arrive in Ahmedabad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

