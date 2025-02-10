On the occasion of the upcoming 3rd ODI between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 12, BCCI is set to launch an awareness initiative named 'Donate Organs, Save Lives.' The likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja and other team India cricketers urged fans to register and join the organ donation awareness programme set to be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Rohit Sharma Speaks On His Strong Mindset After Century in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025, Says 'I Understand What Is Required of Me; I’ve Played for a Long Time Now’ (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Other Indian Cricketers Urge Fans to Join Hands For Organ Donation Initiative

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

