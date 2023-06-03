Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma trained hard with the other players of the Indian cricket team ahead of the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led side ensured they did not leave any stone unturned in their preparation for this big final. India have a point to prove after losing the inaugural WTC final two years ago to New Zealand. WTC 2023 Final: Sourav Ganguly Returns, Commentators for IND vs AUS Summit Clash Announced.

Team India Training Pics:

Kohli, Rohit and SKY at Training Session

Captain Rohit, Kohli & Surya in the practice session. India in full preparation for WTC final. pic.twitter.com/r3uqyPfhGn — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 3, 2023

